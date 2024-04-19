Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Trading 3.6% Higher

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.36. 17,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 27,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $885.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,264,000 after buying an additional 295,701 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

