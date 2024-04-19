Eukles Asset Management Buys 868 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.90. 438,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,605. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

