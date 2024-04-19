Eukles Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Eukles Asset Management decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Gartner comprises approximately 1.4% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $6.41 on Friday, hitting $443.20. 225,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.82. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

