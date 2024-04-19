Goldfinch (GFI) Tops One Day Volume of $6.84 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00005778 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $265.83 million and $6.84 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
About Goldfinch
Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,675,819 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.
