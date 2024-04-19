Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5,801.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,380 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 1.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $32,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $17,169,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,029.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,869. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.57 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.