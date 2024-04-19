DeltaFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $37,909.32 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

DeltaFi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

