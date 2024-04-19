Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 3.9%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. 1,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Valneva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VALN

Valneva Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 59.48% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.