Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 41,339 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of VOOG stock traded down $6.04 on Friday, hitting $287.16. The stock had a trading volume of 93,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,186. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.97. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $227.63 and a one year high of $308.84.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
