Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 47,500 GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. GAN makes up approximately 0.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GAN by 692.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 519,808 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in GAN by 600.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 341,950 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

GAN Stock Performance

Shares of GAN stock remained flat at $1.29 during trading on Friday. 43,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

GAN Company Profile

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter. GAN had a negative return on equity of 323.71% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

