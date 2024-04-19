Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 841 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 746,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,730. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

