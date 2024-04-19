Family CFO Inc Takes $120,000 Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFLV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DFLV stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $28.64. 63,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.