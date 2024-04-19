Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells C$105,000.00 in Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$105,000.00.
Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00.
- On Friday, March 15th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
CMG traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,839. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The stock has a market cap of C$853.73 million, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.21 and a 1 year high of C$10.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.83.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.83.
View Our Latest Analysis on Computer Modelling Group
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
