HTLF Bank Takes $20.85 Million Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 692,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,850,000. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for about 2.5% of HTLF Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 123,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 119,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,572. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $572.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.30.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.