GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down to $35.94

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.94, but opened at $34.60. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 3,303,564 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,753,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.