EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,074 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.64. 234,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,948. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

