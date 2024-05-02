New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 336 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $92.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $486,128.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

