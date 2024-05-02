Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $5.21 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after purchasing an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 82,489 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,993,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,328,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $179.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.84 and a 52-week high of $187.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

