93,889 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $423,780,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $400,079,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $422,884,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $149.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.72. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.