Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 535.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,466 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $85.46 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

