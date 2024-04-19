Xponance Inc. Buys 3,522 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,006,369 shares of company stock worth $974,765,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.77. 475,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,967. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

