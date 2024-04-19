Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 275 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE COF opened at $141.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

