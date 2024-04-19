Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $710,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

