Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2024

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALFFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.