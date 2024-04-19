Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

