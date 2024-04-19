Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

