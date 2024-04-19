Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Raised by Zacks Research

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.49 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

AIT stock opened at $184.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.32 and its 200-day moving average is $174.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

