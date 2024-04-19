Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Trust Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.55. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Northern Trust stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $89.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

