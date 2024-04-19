Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Lowered by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

