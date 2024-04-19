Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $112.00 at KeyCorp

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Entergy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.01. Entergy has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.