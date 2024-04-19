William Blair Weighs in on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.85. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,456.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,994 shares of company stock worth $27,205,009 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

