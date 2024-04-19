Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for argenx SE Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $471.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.16.

ARGX opened at $358.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.25 and a 200-day moving average of $421.81. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 27.1% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 20.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 420.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

