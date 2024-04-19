290 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $161.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average of $158.04. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.20%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

