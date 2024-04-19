8,214 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,214 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 124,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 163,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,826 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LUV opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

