Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sunoco by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Sunoco Trading Up 0.8 %

SUN stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.27. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 92.58%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

