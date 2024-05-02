NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,699. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. NMI has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.
In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
