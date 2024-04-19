Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $230,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 87,682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $5,522,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $111.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

