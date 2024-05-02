BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $13.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BrightView traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 283499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 977.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.22.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

