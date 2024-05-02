Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.51. 308,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,311,000 after purchasing an additional 257,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,221,000 after acquiring an additional 213,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,029,000 after acquiring an additional 427,181 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after acquiring an additional 439,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,844,000 after acquiring an additional 426,560 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

