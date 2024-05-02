O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Announces Earnings Results

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. O-I Glass updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-2.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-2.000 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI opened at $12.80 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.