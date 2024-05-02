Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target to GBX 95

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Smiths News Price Performance
Shares of LON SNWS traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 55 ($0.69). The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,023. Smiths News has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The firm has a market cap of £136.24 million, a P/E ratio of 550.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.86.
About Smiths News
