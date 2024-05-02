Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Price Target to GBX 95

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Smiths News Price Performance

Shares of LON SNWS traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 55 ($0.69). The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,023. Smiths News has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The firm has a market cap of £136.24 million, a P/E ratio of 550.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.86.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

