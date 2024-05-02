A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A10 Networks Stock Up 17.7 %

ATEN stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.13. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at $442,878.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 60,606 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $804,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,146 shares of company stock worth $1,598,166. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

