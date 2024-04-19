Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Docebo in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DCBO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Docebo had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 12.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 30.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 53.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 58.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

