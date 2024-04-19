OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.