Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $269,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.