Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pi Financial

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of ERO opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

