WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.
WCF Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $6.70 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.
About WCF Bancorp
