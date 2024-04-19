WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

WCF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WCFB opened at $6.70 on Friday. WCF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

