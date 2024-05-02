Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHCT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of CHCT opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $693.63 million, a PE ratio of 119.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 871.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

