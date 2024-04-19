Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0022

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $3,609.39 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001333 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,609.95 or 1.00075355 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010462 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00096001 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00222758 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,901.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.