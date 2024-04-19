Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Sells $251,600.00 in Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brady by 34.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Brady during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

