MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $124,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,523,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 708,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $595.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $527.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

