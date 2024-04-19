Analysts Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Neste Oyj from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTOIY

Neste Oyj Stock Down 2.0 %

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

Shares of NTOIY opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3261 per share. This is an increase from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.